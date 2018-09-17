'Strip officials of judicial privileges to fight corruption'

Some 250,000 people are covered by the system, including five members of Spain's royal family.

Spain has been fit by a series of graft scandals affecting political parties from across the spectrum, the royal family, footballers and labour unions.

The anger over graft has led to the rise of two new parties, far-left Podemos and centre-right Ciudadanos, which have vowed to stamp it out.

Sanchez's Socialist party has only 84 seats in Spain's 350-seat lower house of parliament, the smallest number for a government since the country returned to democracy following dictator Francisco Franco's death in 1975.

But the planned constitutional reform would need to be approved by three-fifths of the assembly, as well as three-fifths of the senate, meaning Sanchez will need the support of the Popular Party which he ousted from power in June.

If all worked together, "this reform would come into effect just 60 days after it is introduced", the prime minister said.