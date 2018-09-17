Trump aide says sex claim against Brett Kavanaugh should be heard

"She should be heard," Conway said on Fox TV.

"This woman should not be insulted and she should not be ignored," said Conway, who added that Kavanaugh should also have an opportunity under oath to address Ford's allegations.

He is "a man of character and integrity" who has been widely lauded by other women, she said.

The testimonies "would be added to the very considerable mountain of evidence and considerations that folks will have when they weigh whether or not to vote for judge Kavanaugh to be on the Supreme Court".

But Conway said such testimony "should not unduly delay the vote".

Lawmakers have not made any request for Ford to testify publicly before the Judiciary Committee. After initially guarding her anonymity, Ford "decided to take control of this and tell this in her own voice" after the allegations were leaked, her lawyer said.

Ford told the Post that Kavanaugh "was trying to attack me and remove my clothing" at a teenagers' party one summer in the early 1980s.

Kavanaugh has flatly denied the allegation, saying he did not do this "at any time".