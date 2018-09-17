US and Russia battle it out in Macedonian referendum

US defence secretary Jim Mattis arrived in Macedonia on Monday to throw his support behind a 'yes' vote in an upcoming referendum on a name change for the country, and to counter "Russian influence" against the move.

Slated for September 30, the vote will ask Macedonians whether they want to change the country's name to the Republic of North Macedonia, in a move which could open the door to Nato and EU membership.

The referendum follows a landmark agreement between Greece and Macedonia in June, which sought to break the stalemate that has poisoned their relations since 1991 and hobbled Macedonia's integration with the West.

Greece objects to its neighbour being called Macedonia because it has its own province of the same name.

It has also accused the northern neighbour of territorial ambitions and blocked the Balkan country from joining Nato or starting EU accession talks.