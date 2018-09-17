WATCH | Frantic dig for Philippine victims of typhoon landslide

Philippine rescuers used shovels and their bare hands to claw through mounds of rocky soil on Monday as they desperately looked for dozens of people feared buried beneath a landslide unleashed by Typhoon Mangkhut.

Searchers have already pulled 11 bodies from the vast debris field in Itogon, in the disaster-hit nation’s north. Up to 40 may still be buried, with little hope they have survived.

“We believe that those people there, maybe 99%, are already dead,” Itogon Mayor Victorio Palangdan told reporters.

He added later: “It will continue until they (searchers) surrender. There are relatives among the rescuers who are still hoping they will be able to find their kin alive.”

A massive hillside, weakened by the monster storm’s lashing rains, collapsed on the miners’ bunkhouse about a half-kilometre below.

Mangkhut, the world’s most powerful storm this year, pounded the Philippines at the weekend with torrential rains and violent winds that snapped utility poles and sheared roofs off homes. Authorities say dozens died in the storm, mostly buried in landslides in the mountainous regions in the north of Luzon, the Philippines’ largest island.