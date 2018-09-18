Budget bulletproofing in Brazil as economy tanks

Industry experts consider Brazil's 1bn reais (R3.6bn) bulletproofing industry the largest in the world.

But with an economy only just crawling out of recession - one percent growth in 2017 came on the heels of a steep two year-recession - worried drivers are searching for budget options.

"I like cars, but I don't feel comfortable spending a lot of money on one," said lawyer Mauricio Paulo, who drives a second-hand bulletproof Volvo XZ60. This is the 40-year-old Paulo's fourth armoured vehicle.

He got his first armoured car after being robbed when he stopped at a traffic light. The birth of his daughter, 18 months ago, convinced him he still needs to have one - and stay frugal.

"I need a bulletproof car because of lack of safety," he said. "I went for a used car because I'm going to spend less money to move around safely."

To modify a car costs around 53,600 reais (R194,000), pretty much like buying an additional vehicle.

Going for an already used and already armoured vehicle gets the price tag down by between 10 and 40 percent, according to varying estimates from dealers and owners.