World

Hong Kong eases visa rules for same-sex couples

18 September 2018 - 13:55 By AFP
A participant holds a rainbow umbrella while attending a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) Pride parade in Hong Kong on November 8 2014. (File photo)
A participant holds a rainbow umbrella while attending a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) Pride parade in Hong Kong on November 8 2014. (File photo)
Image: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

Hong Kong announced on Tuesday that overseas same-sex partners would qualify for the right to live and work in the city, after a landmark court victory by a British lesbian earlier this year.

It is a step forward for LGBTQ rights in Hong Kong, which has been criticised by campaigners for lagging behind on equality issues.

Banks back expat lesbian in Hong Kong LGBT case

More than a dozen large banks and law firms from the US, Europe and Asia are joining forces on behalf of a British lesbian in a landmark case for ...
Business
5 months ago

Under the revised immigration policy which will come into force on Wednesday, anyone who has entered into a same-sex civil partnership, same-sex civil union or same-sex marriage abroad could be eligible to apply for a dependant visa.

But it added that a valid marriage under Hong Kong law would still require a couple to be heterosexual, saying there should not be "any expectation" that the government would fully legalise same-sex partnerships, which are currently unrecognised.

It's about time the government ... would bring about a way in which local Hong Kong gay men and women can join in a civil union ... to reflect their lifelong commitment to one another
Human rights lawyer Michael Vidler

Opposite-sex couples who had entered into civil unions and civil partnerships abroad would also qualify for dependant visas under the new rules, the government said in a statement.

The Briton known as "QT" won her case in July, prompting a review of the visa policy.

She was denied a dependant visa when she moved to the city after her partner got a job there, and was forced to stay on as a visitor without the right to work.

QT had entered into a civil partnership in Britain in 2011. She was backed by major financial institutions in her fight for visa rights in the economic powerhouse.

The Court of Final Appeal ended the protracted legal battle by ruling that it was "counter-productive" only to extend dependant work rights to straight couples because it would discourage overseas talent from coming to Hong Kong.

Ntsiki Mazwai hurt over radio not playing her 'pro-gay' song

"They would be excited and be like 'Yah! Great idea'. But they weren't really playing the song."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

IN PICTURES | Colourful Pride celebrations around the globe

The streets of cities like New York, Athens and Tel Aviv have been awash with rainbows as thousands of people have come together to celebrate ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Pride month 'not relevant to local government issues'‚ says eThekwini Speaker

The eThekwini executive committee cannot instruct the municipality to recognise Pride month.
News
3 months ago

Human rights lawyer Michael Vidler, who represented QT, said he welcomed Tuesday's announcement but the government had been forced into it by the court ruling.

"What would be good is if the government changed the rest of its policy," Vidler said.

"It's about time the government took a corrective step to bring about a way in which local Hong Kong gay men and women can join in a civil union or civil partnership or civil marriage to reflect their lifelong commitment to one another," he added.

Hong Kong only decriminalised homosexuality in 1991. While LGBTQ groups have become more prominent in the semi-autonomous Chinese city, conservative activists - many of them evangelical Christians - have launched anti-rights campaigns.

Public libraries have recently hidden away LGBTQ-themed children's books in request-only closed-off areas after pressure from conservative campaigners.

Leading companies for LGBTI+ staff in SA

South Africa’s first Workplace Equality Index (SAWEI) has identified some of the leading companies in the country for LGBTI+ employees.
News
4 days ago

Ukhozi FM's Selbeyonce talks reppin' the LGBTQ+ fam in the radio industry

"We are people. People who are trying to make gold from the dirt we are given."
TshisaLIVE
21 days ago

Mr Gay World returns to SA after Chinese crackdown

Mr Gay World is returning to SA in 2019 after organisers said Hong Kong would not host the event “due to a clampdown by the Chinese authorities on ...
News
28 days ago

Most read

  1. Stabbed NW teacher was ‘a talented young educator’: Motshekga South Africa
  2. Mnangagwa delivers first Sona‚ MDC Alliance legislators walk out Africa
  3. No bail for suspended Uber driver arrested for OR Tambo airport brawl South Africa
  4. SAP's 7 commandments for ethical AI Sci-Tech
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
X