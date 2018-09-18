Honour your parents or face jail in China

A Chinese court has jailed a man for two years for neglecting his ageing father, an unusually severe sentence for flouting the law obliging offspring to care for elderly parents.

His four sisters were handed suspended sentences for ignoring their dad, a court in China's southwestern Sichuan province wrote on its official social media account last week.

The family lived and worked near the village where their father, surnamed Zhang, shared a home with his wife.

In 2010 the last child left, citing her father's "bad temper," the court wrote. When she moved, she took her mother with her, leaving the old man then aged in his 70s alone.