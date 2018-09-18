Koreas try to reignite summit talks

South Korea's president and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un drove together through the streets of Pyongyang on Tuesday past thousands of cheering citizens before opening a summit where Moon Jae-in will seek to reboot stalled denuclearisation talks between his hosts and the United States.

Kim and Moon embraced at Pyongyang's international airport - where the North Korean leader had supervised missile launches last year as tensions mounted.

The North's unique brand of choreographed mass adulation was on full display as hundreds of people waved flags and banners depicting an undivided peninsula - while the South's own emblem was only visible on Moon's Boeing 747 aircraft.

Thousands of residents, holding bouquets and chanting in unison "Reunification of the country!", lined the streets as Kim and Moon rode through the city in an open-topped vehicle, passing the Kumsusan palace where Kim's predecessors - his father and grandfather - lie in state.