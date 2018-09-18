World

WATCH | Is this the clumsiest criminal of the year?

18 September 2018 - 11:13 By Staff reporter
Luckily for the woman who he tried to hold up this would be criminal failed in every way.
Image: Aurora Police Department via Facebook

This would be criminal pulls out a gun and, well that's pretty much the end of his attempted robbery.

The Aurora Police Department says it's still looking for the man in the video who attempted to rob the E-Cig store in Denver in the US.

"This would be robber attempted to pull a replica handgun from his pants but sends it flying over the counter instead. The BB gun, with the orange tip removed, fell onto the floor where the clerk grabs it. The suspect quickly changes his mind and runs out of the business, fortunately leaving no one injured."

