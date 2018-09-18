WATCH | Is this the clumsiest criminal of the year?

This would be criminal pulls out a gun and, well that's pretty much the end of his attempted robbery.

The Aurora Police Department says it's still looking for the man in the video who attempted to rob the E-Cig store in Denver in the US.

"This would be robber attempted to pull a replica handgun from his pants but sends it flying over the counter instead. The BB gun, with the orange tip removed, fell onto the floor where the clerk grabs it. The suspect quickly changes his mind and runs out of the business, fortunately leaving no one injured."