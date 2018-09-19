AU denounces 'slaves' jibe from Italy's far-right interior minister

The AU has called on Italy's far-right interior minister to withdraw comments he made last week in which he referred to Africans as slaves.

But Matteo Salvini on Wednesday insisted that his comments had been misinterpreted and that there was no need to apologise.

An AU statement issued on Tuesday evening expressed "dismay" at Salvini's comments.

It called on him to "retract his derogatory statement about African migrants" adding, "name-calling will not resolve the migration challenges facing Africa and Europe".

Salvini's remarks were made on Friday during a clash with Luxembourg's foreign minister Jean Asselborn at an EU meeting in Vienna. Asselborn had suggested that ageing Europe needed immigrants.

"In Italy we feel it's necessary to help our children make more children. And not to have new slaves to replace the children we're no longer having," Salvini retorted.

His comments were filmed in a meeting closed to the press. Salvini himself posted a video of them on his Facebook page to mark his clash with Asselborn.