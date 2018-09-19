Iraq court condemns to death 'deputy of IS leader'

An Iraqi court on Wednesday sentenced to death on terror charges a prominent jihadist described as a deputy of Islamic State (IS) group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, after he was captured in Turkey.

"The Karkh criminal court in Baghdad sentenced to death by hanging one of the most prominent leaders of IS, who served as a deputy of Baghdadi," judicial spokesman Abdel Sattar Bayraqdar said.

The Iraqi authorities announced in February that Ismail Alwan Salman al-Ithawi had been extradited from Turkey after fleeing first Iraq and then Syria as the group's self-proclaimed "caliphate" crumbled.

The jihadist was tracked and detained through co-operation between Turkish, Iraqi and US intelligence agencies, a senior Iraqi official told AFP at the time.

He said the arrest came after an elite Iraqi unit hunting IS members "infiltrated the highest levels" of the jihadist group, which has claimed a string of deadly attacks in the West in recent years.

A native of the Iraqi city of Ramadi, Ithawi was accused of holding several positions including IS "minister" in charge of religious edicts.

Originally from Iraq, Baghdadi has been dubbed the "most wanted man on the planet" and the US is offering a $25m reward for his capture.

He has been pronounced dead on several occasions, but an Iraqi intelligence official said in May that he remained alive in Syrian territory by the Iraqi border.