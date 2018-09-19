Record $27.5m settlement in NY Catholic child sex abuse case

The Catholic church in New York has reached a record $27.5 million settlement with four men who said they were sexually abused as children, attorneys said Tuesday.

The Diocese of Brooklyn, one of the city's boroughs, agreed to make the payments to the four, who were sexually abused between 2003 and 2009 by their religion teacher, their lawyers said.

The sum breaks down to $6.87 million for each of the victims, who were between the ages of eight and 12 at the time.

"This is the largest settlement ever involving individual victims," said attorney Ben Rubinowitz.

"We are glad to see the church finally being brought to justice. It continued for months and in certain cases for years."

Church officials did not immediately comment. But the settlement ends the civil complaint of the four victims, which was to lead to a trial in early 2019, said Rubinowitz.