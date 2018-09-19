Strawberry sabotage akin to 'terrorism': Australia PM

The tainting of supermarket strawberries with sewing needles is comparable to "terrorism", Australia's prime minister said Wednesday, as he demanded tougher sentencing in response to a nationwide scare.

Urging Australians to make a strawberry pavlova this weekend to help struggling farmers, Scott Morrison demanded a change in the law to put the perpetrators behind bars for 15 years.

"We're not mucking about" said Morrison, after at least 20 pieces of fruit were found to be contaminated with needles or pins. "This is not on, this is just not on in this country," he said.

Calling the perpetrator a "coward and a grub", Morrison called on parliament to quickly raise the maximum sentence for such deliberate food contamination from ten to 15 years behind bars.