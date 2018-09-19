US McDonald's staff protest over sexual harassment

McDonald's workers in 10 US cities staged a day of protests Tuesday inspired by the #MeToo movement, accusing the fast food giant of failing to address pervasive sexual harassment at its restaurants.

Billed as a strike, organizers said the protests were the first of its kind aimed at getting the company to start taking serious action to curb incidents including groping, lewd comments and propositions for sex in the workplace.

The protests are part of a broadening of the #MeToo campaign -- mostly aimed at high-profile targets in entertainment, media and politics -- into the realm of low-wage, blue-collar work, where employees without wealth or influence can be particularly vulnerable.

"When you feel that your livelihood is threatened, and you feel like you can't bring home a paycheck, it can be really scary," said Ali Baker, a restaurant worker speaking at a small but boisterous protest in front of McDonald's global headquarters in Chicago.