All in a day's work? Pot 'enthusiasts' wanted to sample cannabis in Canada

A Toronto marketing company is looking to recruit six "cannabis enthusiasts" to test strains of pot and report back on their characteristics.

So far, AHLOT says it has received more than 500 applications for the part-time positions - an overwhelming number that is "slightly panicking" its marketing team.

The job, which is only open to Canadian adults, pays C$50 (US$39) an hour for up to 12 hours a month "to evaluate the best that Canada's growers have to offer," it said.

"A self-avowed interest in cannabis together with the ability to distinguish the often nuanced characteristics of different strains is desirable," said the job posting.

The selected pot "connoisseurs" will form a "cannabis curation committee" whose advice will help determine which strains the company includes in sample packages once recreational-use pot becomes legal on October 17.