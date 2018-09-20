World

Australia supermarket bans sewing needles amid strawberry panic

20 September 2018 - 12:37 By afp
Australian Opposition Leader Bill Shorten and Labor MP Susan Templeman eat strawberry pancakes at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, on September 20 2018.
Australian Opposition Leader Bill Shorten and Labor MP Susan Templeman eat strawberry pancakes at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, on September 20 2018.
Image: AAP/Lukas Coch/via REUTERS

Sewing needles were taken off the shelves at a major Australian supermarket chain on Thursday amid a national panic over sharp objects being found inside strawberries and other fruit.

Police nationwide have received reports of more than 100 alleged incidents of pins and needles being found in fruit since the scare began in Queensland state earlier this month.

Most are thought to be pranks or jokes on social media, but at least two minors have been questioned by police for carrying out hoaxes.

Woolworths, one of the country's big two supermarkets, announced that it had "taken the precautionary step" of temporarily withdrawing needles from sale, as police struggled to find the original culprit amid a spate of copycat episodes.

"The safety of our customers is our top priority," the retailer said, without discussing further the reasons behind its decision.

Strawberry sabotage akin to 'terrorism': Australia PM

The tainting of supermarket strawberries with sewing needles is comparable to "terrorism", Australia's prime minister said Wednesday, as he demanded ...
News
1 day ago

Needles found in strawberries in two more Australian states

Needles have been found inside strawberries in two more Australian states, police said on Monday, broadening a health scare that has caused ...
News
3 days ago

The fruit scare has been given a national and international profile by new Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who has addressed it publicly several times in the last few days.

His government has successfully raised the maximum prison sentence for fruit tampering from 10 to 15 years, with parliament passing the legislation on Thursday.

Australian politicians of all stripes have been quick to appear in front of a camera eating, cutting up and picking strawberries to show their support for farmers.

Opposition leader Bill Shorten appeared in parliament to ask Australians to buy "a punnet for yourself and a punnet for the nation".

The prime minister also shared a recipe for strawberry pavlova used by his wife, which he declared "the best pav I've ever had."

READ MORE

Not enough inspectors to properly check spaza shop food

There are simply not enough inspectors to check on the food being sold by spaza shops in parts of Gauteng.
News
7 days ago

No 'fake food' found after inspections at 470 shops in SA

No “fake food” has been found by the health department after countrywide inspections of more than 400 small shops.
News
16 days ago

'Risky-food' hysteria fuels looting

Foreign traders fear for lives after orgy of violence in Gauteng townships this week
News
18 days ago

Most read

  1. Another cop arrested as Hawks crack down on rhino horns South Africa
  2. Australia supermarket bans sewing needles amid strawberry panic World
  3. What to do with a problem like racism? – Kathrada Foundation weighs in South Africa
  4. State capture: Lynne Brown - I don't deny relationship with the Guptas‚ but I ... South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
X