World

France's Le Pen ordered to undergo psychiatric tests over Islamic State tweets

20 September 2018 - 17:27 By afp
French far-right National Rally party leader Marine Le Pen delivers her comeback speech in Frejus, France, on September 16 2018. The backdrop reads "Nations will save Europe".
French far-right National Rally party leader Marine Le Pen delivers her comeback speech in Frejus, France, on September 16 2018. The backdrop reads "Nations will save Europe".
Image: REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen expressed outrage on Thursday after being ordered to undergo psychiatric tests for tweeting pictures of atrocities committed by the Islamic State (IS) group.

Le Pen shared the gruesome images in December 2015, a few weeks after IS jihadists killed 130 people in attacks in Paris, sparking widespread condemnation in France.

The 50-year-old leader of the National Rally (formerly the National Front), who lost to Emmanuel Macron in last year's presidential vote, was stripped of her parliamentary immunity over the pictures and charged with circulating violent messages that can be viewed by minors.

On Thursday, she tweeted copies of a court order requiring her to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

I thought I had been through it all: well, no! For having condemned Daesh (IS) horrors in tweets, the 'justice system' is putting me through psychiatric tests! Just how far will they go?
Marine Le Pen

Dated September 11, it calls for the tests to be carried out "as soon as possible" to establish whether Le Pen "is capable of understanding remarks and answering questions".

"It's crazy," fumed Le Pen, herself a trained lawyer.

"I thought I had been through it all: well, no! For having condemned Daesh (IS) horrors in tweets, the 'justice system' is putting me through psychiatric tests! Just how far will they go?" she asked, repeating her view that it was part of a government plot to discredit her.

EU court confirms Le Pen must repay 300,000 euros to European Parliament

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen must repay nearly 300,000 euros to the European Parliament for funds paid incorrectly to an assistant, a top EU ...
News
3 months ago

French far-right figurehead Jean-Marie Le Pen hospitalised: lawyer

France's far-right figurehead Jean-Marie Le Pen has been taken to hospital suffering from "general fatigue", his lawyer said Wednesday.
News
3 months ago

Speaking to reporters in the halls of the National Assembly, Le Pen said she felt "persecuted" by the state and would defy the order.

'I won't go!' 

"Of course I won't go and submit myself to this psychiatric evaluation," she declared, daring the investigating magistrate to "force" her.

Under French law there is no legal mechanism for forcing a person to comply with such an order.

The prosecutor's office in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, where the court is located, said such tests were routine in cases involving the dissemination of violent messages.

But there were howls of indignation from Le Pen's supporters and allies nonetheless.

Italy's powerful far-right interior minister Matteo Salvini tweeted his sympathy for Le Pen, along with a photograph of himself and the Frenchwoman greeting each other, their arms outstretched and faces wreathed in smiles.

"A prosecutor has ordered psychiatric tests on Marine Le Pen. There are no words. Solidarity with her and those French people who love liberty," wrote Salvini, whose League party is in an alliance with Le Pen's faction.

France admits it used torture in Algeria's independence war

France admitted on Thursday that it instigated a "system" that led to torture during Algeria's independence war, a conflict that remains hugely ...
News
7 days ago

Macron aide who struck protester to be fired: presidency

The office of French President Emmanuel Macron told AFP on Friday that it has begun dismissal proceedings against a top security aide who violently ...
News
2 months ago

Tens of thousands stage anti-Macron protest in Paris

Depicting the object of their ire as Napoleon, Dracula, Jupiter, a banker-king and Margaret Thatcher, tens of thousands marched through central Paris ...
News
4 months ago

Rightwing eurosceptic Nicolas Dupont-Aignan wondered whether the French justice system was inspired by the Soviet Union, where political opponents were thrown in psychiatric hospitals.

"Next step the gulag?" he asked in a tweet.

Even some of Le Pen's opponents expressed misgivings about the tests.

Her leftist nemesis Jean-Luc Melenchon, the France Unbowed leader who once called Le Pen "half-demented", tweeted his "total disagreement" with the court order.

"It's not these kind of methods that will drive back the far right," wrote Melenchon, a fierce critic of Macron, who denounced the court order as a "political decision".

Party 'risks death' 

Le Pen shared the IS images in response to a French journalist who drew a comparison between the jihadist group and her party.

One of the pictures showed the body of James Foley, an American journalist beheaded by the Sunni extremists.

Another showed a man in an orange jumpsuit being run over by a tank and the third showed a Jordanian pilot being burned alive in a cage.

EU security must no longer depend on US, says French president

French president Emmanuel Macron said Monday that he would put forward new proposals for the European Union to boost its security, saying the bloc ...
News
24 days ago

Woman yelling 'Allahu akbar' slashes two with blade in France

Two people were hurt in a town in southern France on Sunday when a woman shouting "Allahu akbar" (God is greatest) attacked them in a supermarket ...
News
3 months ago

Man who stabbed family in France had inheritance row

A man who stabbed his mother and sister to death in France during a rampage that sparked fears of a new terror attack had been involved in a family ...
News
27 days ago

"Daesh is this!" Le Pen wrote in a caption, using an Arabic acronym for IS.

She later deleted the picture of Foley after a request from his family, saying she had been unaware of his identity, but she has denounced the case against her as a violation of her freedom of expression.

If convicted, she faces up to three years in prison and a fine of €75,000.

Another National Rally lawmaker, lawyer Gilbert Collard, has also been charged for tweeting pictures of IS atrocities.

The furore over the psychiatric tests comes as Le Pen attempts to rally support for her cash-strapped party ahead of European elections next spring, in which she is hoping to rebound from her presidential defeat.

Last week, she repeated warnings that her party's existence was at stake if it didn't manage to win back €2m in subsidies seized as part of an inquiry into claims it misused millions worth of European Parliament funds.

Most read

  1. Nigerian crime fighter enters spirit world to catch sex traffickers Africa
  2. Ex-con arrested for k-word rant against Ramaphosa South Africa
  3. 'We will do our best to make amends' - Kessie Nair family South Africa
  4. Hate speech and crimen injuria charges for Kessie Nair's racist rant South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
X