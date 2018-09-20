France's Le Pen ordered to undergo psychiatric tests over Islamic State tweets

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen expressed outrage on Thursday after being ordered to undergo psychiatric tests for tweeting pictures of atrocities committed by the Islamic State (IS) group.

Le Pen shared the gruesome images in December 2015, a few weeks after IS jihadists killed 130 people in attacks in Paris, sparking widespread condemnation in France.

The 50-year-old leader of the National Rally (formerly the National Front), who lost to Emmanuel Macron in last year's presidential vote, was stripped of her parliamentary immunity over the pictures and charged with circulating violent messages that can be viewed by minors.

On Thursday, she tweeted copies of a court order requiring her to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.