Trump told Spain to build a wall across Sahara desert to stem migrants

Spain's foreign minister revealed that US President Donald Trump suggested building a wall along the Sahara desert to stem the arrival of migrants, as he plans to do on the Mexican border.

"Closing ports is not a solution, and neither is building a wall along the Sahara like President Trump suggested to me recently," Josep Borrell told a lunchtime gathering this week, according to a video released by Spanish media.

"'Just build a wall that borders the Sahara'," he quoted Trump as telling him.

"'But do you know how big the Sahara is?'," the minister responded.

He did not give any further details.

The reported comments come as EU leaders are locked in talks in Salzburg over how to deal with the number of migrants arriving in Europe.