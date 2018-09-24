Bill Cosby back in court for start of sentencing

Prosecutors will ask for him to be sent straight to prison, while his lawyers are likely to appeal for him to remain under house arrest pending the outcome of any appeals, celebrity website TMZ reported.

His legal team will likely argue for leniency given his age and frailty. Cosbymaintains that he is now legally blind.

The final decision rests with Judge Steven O'Neill, who will impose the sentence after a hearing that could stretch across two days in Norristown, a down-at-heel town just outside Philadelphia.

The reputation and career of the once towering figure in late 20th century American popular culture -- the first black actor to grace primetime US television -- is already in tatters.

Predator assessment

Once adored by millions for his defining role on "The Cosby Show," he has been confined to his Philadelphia area mansion on a $1 million bail for nearly three years, fitted with a GPS monitor and subjected to a violent sexual predator assessment after his guilty conviction.

As soon as the jury returned their verdict, prosecutors demanded that his bail be revoked, arguing he was a flight risk -- but O'Neill refused to "lock him up right now."

"He doesn't have a plane, you asshole!" yelled Cosby in his first public outburst and loss of control after chief prosecutor Kevin Steele claimed he could flee anywhere in the world by private jet.