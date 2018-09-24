World

Bill Cosby back in court for start of sentencing

24 September 2018 - 12:22 By AFP
Bill Cosby. File photo.
Bill Cosby. File photo.
Image: KENA BETANCUR/AFP

Disgraced US television icon Bill Cosby will return to a Pennsylvania court on Monday to face sentencing for sexual assault, five months after his conviction at the first celebrity trial of the #MeToo era.

The frail 81-year-old -- once beloved as "America's Dad" -- faces a maximum potential sentence of 30 years for drugging and molesting Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia mansion in January 2004.

He will be the first celebrity sentenced for a sex crime since the 2017 downfall of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein signaled the beginning of America's public reckoning with sexual harassment.

The pioneering comedian and award-winning actor was found guilty April 26 on three counts of aggravated indecent assault, each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Half of women in science and medicine sexually harassed

When the #MeToo movement tore the veil of silence drawn around victims of sexual harassment last year‚ the world sat up and took notice.
News
2 months ago

Cosby's past words on drugs and sex led to conviction, says juror

Bill Cosby's 2005 admission that he drugged women to have sex with them was the most compelling piece of evidence leading a Pennsylvania jury to ...
News
4 months ago

Prosecutors will ask for him to be sent straight to prison, while his lawyers are likely to appeal for him to remain under house arrest pending the outcome of any appeals, celebrity website TMZ reported.

His legal team will likely argue for leniency given his age and frailty. Cosbymaintains that he is now legally blind. 

The final decision rests with Judge Steven O'Neill, who will impose the sentence after a hearing that could stretch across two days in Norristown, a down-at-heel town just outside Philadelphia.

The reputation and career of the once towering figure in late 20th century American popular culture -- the first black actor to grace primetime US television -- is already in tatters.  

Predator assessment 

Once adored by millions for his defining role on "The Cosby Show," he has been confined to his Philadelphia area mansion on a $1 million bail for nearly three years, fitted with a GPS monitor and subjected to a violent sexual predator assessment after his guilty conviction.

As soon as the jury returned their verdict, prosecutors demanded that his bail be revoked, arguing he was a flight risk -- but O'Neill refused to "lock him up right now."

"He doesn't have a plane, you asshole!" yelled Cosby in his first public outburst and loss of control after chief prosecutor Kevin Steele claimed he could flee anywhere in the world by private jet.

The Cosby confusions: Separating the Cosby from the Huxtable

In our naivety of the 1980s it would have been difficult to separate Clifford Huxtable from a sex offender
Opinion & Analysis
4 months ago

Bill Cosby convicted of sexual assault in retrial

Comedian Bill Cosby was convicted on Thursday on all three counts of drugging and molesting a onetime friend in 2004, a decisive victory for ...
News
5 months ago

Around 60 women, many of them onetime aspiring actresses and models, publicly branded him a calculating, serial predator who plied victims with sedatives and alcohol to bed them over four decades.

The case involving Constand, a Canadian former basketball player and Temple University employee turned massage therapist, was the only one that happened recently enough to prosecute.

O'Neill has refused to allow additional Cosbyaccusers to give statements at his sentencing, although it is not clear if the five others who testified at trial will in fact appear.

Cosbyis now on his third lead lawyer, Joseph Green, since his arrest in December 2015, having parted ways with celebrity advocate Tom Mesereau after the guilty verdict.

Cosby's first trial ended in June 2017 with a hung jury, hopelessly deadlocked after 52 hours of deliberations. 

Most read

  1. Selling off assets won't save SAA‚ says DA South Africa
  2. Eastern Cape teacher who 'gave 58 lashes' faces assault charge South Africa
  3. Limpopo bus crash driver caught trying to flee SA South Africa
  4. Petition to stub out illegal cigarette trade grows South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
X