Cosby risks sentence of up to 10 years

Disgraced television icon Bill Cosby risks being sentenced to a maximum punishment of 10 years on Tuesday after the Canadian woman whom he sexually assaulted appealed for "justice" from a US court.

The frail 81-year-old -- once beloved as "America's Dad" -- became the first celebrity of the #MeToo era convicted of a sex crime, for drugging and molesting Andrea Constand, a former university basketball administrator, at his Philadelphia mansion in January 2004.

"All I'm asking for is justice as the court sees fit," Constand told the court Monday on the first of Cosby's two-day hearing in Norristown, Pennsylvania.

Around 60 women, many of them onetime aspiring actresses and models, publicly branded the pioneering actor a calculating, serial predator who plied victims with sedatives and alcohol to bed them over four decades.

But the case involving Constand, a former Temple University employee turned massage therapist, was the only one recent enough to have come to court.