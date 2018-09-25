'Love Corbyn, hate Brexit': British Labour party faces Brexit split

Britain's main opposition Labour Party will attempt to bridge its Brexit divisions during a tumultuous debate at its annual conference on Tuesday, which could ultimately decide the fate of the government's plans to leave the EU.

Labour's Brexit secretary Keir Starmer will tell delegates that it "looks increasingly likely" that the party will vote against any deal prime minister Theresa May strikes with the European Union.

Such a move would radically increase the risk that Britain leaves the EU in March next year without any agreement at all, throwing the whole process, and the government itself, into chaos.