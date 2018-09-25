UN chief warns of 'chaotic' world order as General Assembly opens

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres opened the world's largest diplomatic gathering on Tuesday with a stark warning of growing chaos and confusion as the rules-based global order comes under threat of breaking down.

Addressing the opening session of the UN General Assembly, Guterres said trust in the rules-based global order and among states was "at a breaking point" and international cooperation was becoming more difficult.

"Today, world order is increasingly chaotic. Power relations are less clear," Guterres told the 193-nation assembly before US president Donald Trump was to take the podium. "Universal values are being eroded. Democratic principles are under siege."