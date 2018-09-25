World

WATCH | Driver fired for letting kids drive school bus

25 September 2018 - 08:28 By Staff reporter
"First, what you gotta do, is put your foot on the brake."
Image: @DavidYatsko via Twitter

A school bus driver was arrested after students filmed her allowing kids to drive the school bus.

ABC News reports bus driver, Joandrea Dehaven McAtee, was arrested and charged with felony neglect of a dependent.

According to police, McAtee allowed three students -- an 11-year-old, 13-year-old and 17-year-old -- to drive the school bus for short distances last week in rural Valparaiso, Indiana.

"First, what you gotta do, is put your foot on the brake," McAtee is heard saying in one video.

