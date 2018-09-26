Trump dismisses 'messed up' Kavanaugh accuser

"The second accuser has nothing. She thinks maybe it could have been him, maybe not," Trump told reporters in New York. "She admits that she was drunk. She admits that there are time lapses."

"Thirty-six years ago, nobody ever knew about it or heard about it, and now a new charge comes up and she said it might not be him, and there were gaps and she said she was totally inebriated, and she was all messed up," Trump said.

"The Democrats are playing a con game. They know it's a con game," he said. "It's a shame that you can do this to a person's life."

The committee's top Democrat meanwhile hit back at the decision to schedule a vote before Blasey Ford had been heard.

"It's clear to me that Republicans don't want this to be a fair process," said Dianne Feinstein, describing the move as "outrageous."

Second accuser

Trump's latest attacks came two days before the panel holds a hearing in which Blasey Ford is expected to detail her allegation that Kavanaugh tried to tear her clothes off in an assault during a party around 1982, when both were students at elite private high schools in Washington.

Kavanaugh, who has strongly denied the charge, will separately appear at the hearing.