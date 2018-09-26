World

WATCH | Man filmed spitting on customer's pizza faces jail time

26 September 2018 - 08:20 By Reuben Goldberg
Image: 123RF/magone

Jaylon Kerley has been charged after he was caught on camera spitting on pizza dough he was preparing at a concession stand in Comerica Park in Detroit in the US.

WXYZ reports Kerley has been charged with one count of Food Law Violations, a 4-year felony, and a lesser charge which could lead to three months in jail.

During a court appearance on Tuesday, he was given a $100,000/10 percent bond.

FOX2 reports the judge ruled Kerley must also get medically tested, including a hepatitis panel, which is an array of tests used to detect hepatitis infections.

WATCH MORE

WATCH | Snake handler rescues python wedged in car's engine

A 'snake handler' was called in to rescue a python after it got itself wedged into the engine of a car.
News
19 hours ago

WATCH | Driver fired for letting kids drive school bus

A school bus driver was arrested after students filmed her allowing kids to drive the school bus.
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Brutal! Italian grandmas spit out badly prepared Italian food

"No, no no, this is not ravioli." Mothers have a reputation for being intense, well these Italian American grandmas are the mothers of intense. 
Lifestyle
9 days ago

Most read

  1. Four paralyzed people in US walk, stand or sit with new treatment World
  2. KPMG loses more SA staff, clients from Gupta fallout Business
  3. NASA sees its stalled Martian robot, but still no signals Sci-Tech
  4. Populists like Zuma a threat to democracy‚ says Stellenbosch expert South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

UN General Assembly erupts in laughter at Donald Trump
Snake handler rescues python wedged in car’s engine
X