WATCH | Man filmed spitting on customer's pizza faces jail time
26 September 2018 - 08:20
Jaylon Kerley has been charged after he was caught on camera spitting on pizza dough he was preparing at a concession stand in Comerica Park in Detroit in the US.
WXYZ reports Kerley has been charged with one count of Food Law Violations, a 4-year felony, and a lesser charge which could lead to three months in jail.
During a court appearance on Tuesday, he was given a $100,000/10 percent bond.
FOX2 reports the judge ruled Kerley must also get medically tested, including a hepatitis panel, which is an array of tests used to detect hepatitis infections.