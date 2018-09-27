From chatroom to courtroom: China's #MeToo movement takes legal turn

When a former intern at China's state broadcaster wrote in July about being groped and forcibly kissed by one of the country's most recognisable television stars, her story ignited a social media firestorm in a country where a backlash against sexual harassment was growing.

Now her case is set to go before the Chinese legal system.

The 25-year-old former intern told Reuters she had been informed Tuesday by a court in Beijing's Haidian district that she was being sued in a civil case for damaging Zhu Jun's reputation and mental wellbeing.

Also named in the suit was Xu Chao, a friend who had been championing the case online. At her request, Reuters is withholding the name of the accuser and identifying her by her online name, Xianzi.

Zhu is demanding that the two women apologise online and in a national newspaper, pay compensation of 655,000 yuan ($95,254.72) and cover the costs of legal fees for the case, according to a copy of the filing seen by Reuters.