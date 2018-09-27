Tech billionaire buys Australia's most expensive home

Tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes has bought a Sydney waterfront mansion for a reported A$100m (US$72m), media said on Thursday, eclipsing the previous Australian purchase record set by his business partner.

Cannon-Brookes, the co-founder of Australian software giant Atlassian, snapped up "Fairwater", a 1.12ha estate which formerly belonged to the late Mary Fairfax, whose family previously owned the Sydney Morning Herald.

"We are delighted with the purchase of Fairwater for our young family and look forward to continuing the legacy of this beautiful Sydney home," the billionaire told online property hub Domain.

The historic estate, slightly larger than a rugby field, stretches down to a harbour beach in Sydney's prestigious Point Piper.

It was built in 1881 and had been in the Fairfax family for more than a century, until Mary Fairfax died last year.