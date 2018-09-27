World

Trump says he wants two-state solution for Middle East conflict

27 September 2018 - 11:17 By Reuters
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, US, September 26, 2018.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, US, September 26, 2018.
Image: REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he wanted a two-state solution to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the clearest expression yet of his administration's support for such an outcome.

The Trump administration has said in the past it would support a two-state solution if both sides agreed to it.

Trump also said in a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the United Nations General Assembly he wanted to unveil a peace plan in the next two to three months.

"I like a two-state solution. That's what I think works best ... That's my feeling," Trump said.

Netanyahu has said any future Palestinian state must be demilitarized and must recognize Israel as the state of the Jewish people - conditions that Palestinians say show he is not sincere about peacemaking.

The United States' Arab allies are strong proponents of a two-state solution.

Trump said at a news conference in New York later on Wednesday he would be open to a one-state solution if that was the preference of the parties themselves, a position he had previously stated.

Netanyahu and Putin defuse crisis after Syria downs Russia warplane

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to defuse a crisis on Tuesday after Syrian defences mistakenly ...
News
8 days ago

"If the Israelis and the Palestinians want one state, that's OK with me. If they want two states, that's OK with me," he said. "I'm happy if they're happy."

Doubts have mounted over whether Trump's administration can secure what he has called the "ultimate deal" since December, when the US president recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital and then moved the US Embassy there.

Trump said "it is a dream of mine" to secure an agreement before the end of his term in office in early 2021.

"I don't want to do it in my second term. We'll do other things in my second term," he said. "I think a lot of progress has been made."

'NOT ENOUGH'

Netanyahu said after meeting Trump he was "not surprised" at the U.S. president's preference for a two-state solution for peace with the Palestinians, Israeli media reports said.

Jerusalem is one of the major issues in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Both sides claim it as their capital. Trump's move outraged the Palestinians, who have since boycotted Washington's peace efforts, led by Trump's son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner.

The Palestinians want to establish a state in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem. Israel captured those territories in the 1967 Middle East war and annexed East Jerusalem in a move not recognized internationally. It regards all of the city as its eternal and indivisible capital.

Young Palestinians see little hope 25 years after Oslo Accords

Abed Zughayer is like many young Palestinians when he considers the legacy of the Oslo accords, the first of which was signed 25 years ago this ...
News
15 days ago

Palestinian foreign minister Riyad al-Maliki said Trump's broad commitment to a two-state solution was not enough.

"He has to spell it clearly... the two states (based on 67 borders), that East Jerusalem is an occupied territory. These (issues) are very important for us in order us to really move forward," Maliki said in New York after meeting representatives of dozens of countries on the sidelines of the annual gathering of world leaders.

US officials did not attend that meeting.

Asked if he would engage with the United States when it released its peace plan, Maliki said: "Not at all."

"As long as he is sticking to his decisions about Jerusalem, about settlements and about moving the embassy, there is no way," he said.

Trump, asked what Israel might have to give up in return for the embassy's move to Jerusalem, replied: "I took probably the biggest chip off the table. And so obviously we have to make a fair deal, we have to do something. Deals have to be good for both parties ... Israel got the first chip and it's a big one."  

READ MORE

Israel's Arab minority rallies against new nation-state law

Thousands of protesters rallied in Tel Aviv on Saturday against Israel's new law declaring it the nation-state of the Jewish people, legislation that ...
News
1 month ago

Gaza ceasefire holds after two-day flare-up, protests expected

The Israel-Gaza border was quiet on Friday after an Egyptian-brokered truce ended a surge in violence that had shaken southern Israel and the Gaza ...
News
1 month ago

US will veto UN draft on protecting Palestinians

The United States will "unquestionably veto" a UN draft resolution calling for the protection of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, US ...
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Jobs protest shuts N1 in De Doorns South Africa
  2. German tourist trampled to death by elephant in Zimbabwe Africa
  3. BREAKING | Bathabile Dlamini liable for portion of legal costs in social grants ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | Moth sucks tears from sleeping bird's eye Sci-Tech
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Mmusi Maimane wants to see entire ANC before Zondo commission
‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
X