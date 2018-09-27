WATCH | Seal slaps man in the face with an octopus

Kyle Mulinder was paddling in his kayak off the coast of Kaikoura on New Zealand’s South Island when a seal popped out of the water and appeared to throw an octopus in his face.

"We were just sitting out in the middle of the ocean and then this huge male seal appeared with an octopus and he was thrashing him about for ages," Mulinder told Yahoo7 News.

"He thrashed it in mid-fight and my face happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time," Mulinder said.

"I was like ‘mate, what just happened?’ It was weird because it happened so fast but I could feel all the hard parts of the octopus on my face like ‘dum dum dum’."