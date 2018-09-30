Disney goes back to drawing board after 'whitewashing' complaint

Disney's highly-anticipated animated feature Ralph Breaks the Internet is living up to its name ahead of its November release - but for all the wrong reasons.

The studio was hit with a torrent of protest over the depiction of its only black princess in the film, a sequel to the successful "Wreck-It Ralph."

Princess Tiana - who first appeared in Disney's 2009 feature The Princess and the Frog - only has a small role in the new film, but previews appeared to show her with lighter skin and different facial features than she originally had.

Under intense pressure on social media, the animation giant has apparently redrawn the character - a rare decision just two months ahead of its November 21 release in the US for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Disney has not formally commented, but Brandi Collins-Dexter, a senior campaign director at advocacy group Color Of Change, which works on ensuring accurate representations of black characters in Hollywood, confirmed the move.

"Disney's decision to restore Princess Tiana's image to that of an unapologetically black princess with full lips, dark skin and dark hair in Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 is a victory," said Collins-Dexter, who reviewed the changes.

"Disney has shown its commitment to addressing the concerns of Color Of Change me