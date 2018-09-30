Topless, singing Serena sparks internet breast cancer stir

Tennis superstar Serena Williams caused an internet sensation on Sunday by posing topless for a video while singing "I Touch Myself" to raise awareness for breast cancer.

In the Instagram video, Williams covers her breasts with her hands while singing a version of Australian band The Divinyls' 1991 hit in support of Breast Cancer Network Australia.

"This Breast Cancer Awareness Month I've recorded a version of The Divinyls global hit 'I Touch Myself' to remind women to self-check regularly," wrote Williams on the post.

"Yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it's an issue that affects all women of all colors, all around the world. Early detection is key -- it saves so many lives."