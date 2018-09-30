World

Topless, singing Serena sparks internet breast cancer stir

30 September 2018 - 10:38 By afp
Serena Williams' video was viewed more than 1.3-million times in the first 10 hours after it was posted.
Serena Williams' video was viewed more than 1.3-million times in the first 10 hours after it was posted.
Image: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY/REUTERS

Tennis superstar Serena Williams caused an internet sensation on Sunday by posing topless for a video while singing "I Touch Myself" to raise awareness for breast cancer.

In the Instagram video, Williams covers her breasts with her hands while singing a version of Australian band The Divinyls' 1991 hit in support of Breast Cancer Network Australia.

"This Breast Cancer Awareness Month I've recorded a version of The Divinyls global hit 'I Touch Myself' to remind women to self-check regularly," wrote Williams on the post.

"Yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it's an issue that affects all women of all colors, all around the world. Early detection is key -- it saves so many lives."

View this post on Instagram

This Breast Cancer Awareness Month I’ve recorded a version of The Divinyls global hit “I Touch Myself” to remind women to self-check regularly. _ Yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it’s an issue that affects all women of all colors, all around the world. Early detection is key - it saves so many lives. I just hope this helps to remind women of that. _ The music video is part of the I Touch Myself Project which was created in honor of celebrated diva, Chrissy Amphlett, who passed away from breast cancer, and who gave us her hit song to remind women to put their health first. The project is proudly supported by @BerleiAus for Breast Cancer Network Australia. _ Visit the link in my bio to find out more. #ITouchMyselfProject #BerleiAus #BCNA #DoItForYourself

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

The song was co-written by Divinyls Australian vocalist Chrissy Amphlett who died of breast cancer five years ago aged 53.

"The music video is part of the I Touch Myself Project which was created in honor of celebrated diva, Chrissy Amphlett, who passed away from breast cancer, and who gave us her hit song to remind women to put their health first," said the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

The video was viewed more than 1.3-million times in the first 10 hours after it was posted early on Sunday with fans lauding the tennis superstar for her bravery in performing the song.

"Amazing Serena, important message and such a beautiful voice!" wrote one under the username deedpaula.

Another alshaze47 commented: "This is powerful!! I'm a Breast cancer survivor!!"

The video appeared less than three weeks after her tempestuous US Open final defeat to Naomi Osaka, where Williams smashed a racquet and accused an umpire of sexism.

Williams, who celebrated her 37th birthday four days ago, pulled out of this week's China Open in Beijing to bring a premature end to her 2018 season, her first back on tour since giving birth to a daughter a year ago.

READ MORE:

Australian newspaper defies criticism, reprints Serena Williams 'racist' cartoon

An Australian newspaper defied international criticism and allegations of racism on Wednesday when it reprinted a controversial cartoon on its front ...
Sport
18 days ago

Team Serena or nah? Twitter in fierce fight over US Open final

Williams said she was fighting for women's rights.
Sport
20 days ago

Serena Williams: 'I am not a cheat', accuses tennis of 'sexism'

Serena Williams insisted she was not cheating in the US Open final on Saturday before accusing the sport which has made her a global icon and ...
Sport
21 days ago

Most read

  1. Rural Zimbabweans go hungry as bread production halves Africa
  2. ANC man dies on his way to pay lobola South Africa
  3. Intelligence Inspector-General agrees to DA request for probe into Gupta spying South Africa
  4. Four dead one critical after KZN south coast crash South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Mmusi Maimane wants to see entire ANC before Zondo commission
‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
X