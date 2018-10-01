French singer Charles Aznavour dies aged 94

The legendary French singer Charles Aznavour has died aged 94.

The songwriter, who had just returned from a concert tour of Japan last month, died in his home in Alpilles in southeastern France, his spokeswoman said.

He had to cancel several concerts last year after breaking his arm in a fall.

Charles Aznavour had been told he was too ugly, too short and that he couldn't sing. But he became one of the greatest singer-songwriters of the 20th century.

He was dubbed France's Frank Sinatra, but unlike the American crooner, Aznavour wrote his own songs, often breaking taboos about marriage, homosexuality and men talking about their emotions.