French singer Charles Aznavour dies aged 94
The legendary French singer Charles Aznavour has died aged 94.
The songwriter, who had just returned from a concert tour of Japan last month, died in his home in Alpilles in southeastern France, his spokeswoman said.
He had to cancel several concerts last year after breaking his arm in a fall.
Charles Aznavour had been told he was too ugly, too short and that he couldn't sing. But he became one of the greatest singer-songwriters of the 20th century.
He was dubbed France's Frank Sinatra, but unlike the American crooner, Aznavour wrote his own songs, often breaking taboos about marriage, homosexuality and men talking about their emotions.
It's a kind of sickness I have, talking about things you're not supposed to talk aboutCharles Aznavour
With lyrics that talked of sex, depression and flagging libidos, he said what was then unsayable, such as his 1973 hit 'What Makes a Man', about a gay transvestite.
Still performing to packed stadiums well into his 90s, Aznavour continued to write every day and push the boundaries, eulogising the smell of his Swedish wife's armpits in one song celebrating their 50 years of marriage.
"It's a kind of sickness I have, talking about things you're not supposed to talk about," he said. "I started with homosexuality and I wanted to break every taboo."
"I felt strongly and I had to take a stand," he said.
The same fearlessness made him a tireless campaigner for the recognition of the slaughter of Armenians by Ottoman Turks during World War I as genocide, becoming Armenia's ambassador to Switzerland and permanent delegate to the United Nations.
Born Shahnour Varinag Aznavourian in Paris on May 22 1924, to parents who had fled the massacres, Aznavour sold more than 180m records in a career spanning eight decades and as many languages.
A gifted actor as well as linguist, Aznavour brought a rare intensity to the stage, turning every song into "a one-act play".
And it was his leading role in François Truffaut's film 'Shoot the Piano Player' in 1960 that catapulted him to fame outside France.
He would later appear in the Oscar-winning 'The Tin Drum', playing a kindly Jewish toy seller. In fact, Aznavour saw himself "more as an actor who sings than a singer who acts".
Yet starring in more than 60 films did not stop him writing more than 1,300 songs in a staggeringly prolific career.
He had his first number one hit in 1956 with 'Sur Ma Vie' (In My Life). That was followed by one of his biggest hits, "Je M'voyais Déjà' (It Will Be My Day).
Buoyed by the success of 'Shoot the Piano Player' he took New York's Carnegie Hall by storm in 1963 before touring the world and seeing his songs recorded by stars from Ray Charles to Liza Minnelli and Fred Astaire.
He also performed duets with Sinatra, Elton John, Sting and Celine Dion and his song 'She' was re-recorded by Elvis Costello for the British romantic comedy 'Notting Hill'.