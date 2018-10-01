Party members join EU in rejecting May's Brexit plan

While Prime Minister Theresa May is doggedly defending her Brexit plan, delegates at her party's annual conference have joined the EU in writing it off -- and suggest her own time in office is limited.

Conservative party members queued for two hours on Sunday to see leading Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg denounce May's "Chequers plan" for close economic ties with the EU, one of half a dozen events he is addressing in Birmingham.

Across town, several Tory Eurosceptic MPs joined former UK Independence Party (UKIP) leader Nigel Farage in demanding a clean break with the EU, at a rally attended by around 500 people waving British flags.

Similar crowds are expected at a conference event on Tuesday with former minister Boris Johnson, a rival for May's job who has condemned her plan as "deranged".

"The prime minister is completely out of touch with the majority of party members," Michael Wilkins, 53, told AFP at the rally, seated near a giant poster saying "Save Brexit".

Many eurosceptic Tories want May to ditch her plan for Britain to follow EU rules for goods, and instead secure a looser free trade agreement for after Brexit in March next year.