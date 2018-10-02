Saudi woman barred from marrying her guy: he is 'musical'

Two years ago the suitor, a teacher, asked for the hand of the woman, a 38-year-old bank manager from the ultra-conservative region of Qassim, north of the capital Riyadh, Okaz newspaper said.

But her family objected, saying he was not "religiously compatible" with her because he played the oud, the oriental lute which is popular across the Arab world.

The woman, who was not named, took her case to the courts.

A lower court weighed in on the side of the family, saying the marriage could not go through. "Because the suitor plays a musical instrument he is unsuitable for the woman from a religious point of view," the court said.

An appeals court ratified the verdict, making it final.

The woman has stated she will seek intervention from the country's "highest authorities" - a reference to the royal court.