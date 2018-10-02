World

Syrian refugee arrested after months trapped in Malaysia airport

02 October 2018 - 11:57 By afp
Hassan al Kontar was left stranded in the terminal at Kuala Lumpur International airport for almost seven months.
Hassan al Kontar was left stranded in the terminal at Kuala Lumpur International airport for almost seven months.
Image: hassan_alkontar/Instagram

A Syrian man has been arrested after almost seven months stranded in a Malaysian airport, an official said on Tuesday, in a bizarre saga that drew comparisons with hit movie "The Terminal".

Hassan al-Kontar had been stuck at the budget terminal of Kuala Lumpur International Airport since March 7, when officials refused to let him board a flight to Ecuador.

Kontar, reportedly sought by authorities in his homeland for failing to serve in the military, was also refused entry into Cambodia and not allowed back into Malaysia due to visa issues.

The 36-year-old was left stranded in the terminal, surviving on donated airline meals and washing in the toilets.

He made repeated appeals in a series of YouTube videos, lamenting that rights groups had refused him help and no one would take him in.

But Malaysian immigration chief Mustafar Ali said that police had finally decided to arrest Kontar and remove him from the airport on Monday, as his posts - which were garnering growing media attention - had embarrassed Malaysia.

"His statements on social media shamed Malaysia," Ali was cited as saying by official news agency Bernama.

This Syrian refugee's been 'trapped' in an airport for 190 days

Hassan Al-Kontar is just like Tom Hanks in 'Terminal Man' except his country still exists and Catherine Zeta Jones is nowhere to be found. He's been ...
Lifestyle
19 days ago

"(He) was arrested yesterday because he was in a restricted area without a boarding pass."

Officials will now work with the Syrian authorities to get him deported to his homeland, he said.

A civil war has been raging in Syria for the past seven years, leaving more than 350,000 people dead.

Kontar's case is reminiscent of the 2004 film "The Terminal," in which Tom Hanks plays a man who finds himself stuck in a New York airport after his government collapses, rendering his papers useless.

Reports say Kontar had been working in the United Arab Emirates but was deported to Malaysia in January 2017.

However he overstayed a three-month tourist visa and is now blacklisted, meaning he cannot re-enter the country.

He flew to Cambodia but was refused entry before being sent back to Kuala Lumpur airport on March 7.

READ MORE:

Syria reopens Nassib border crossing with Jordan

The Syrian government reopened the Nassib border crossing with Jordan on Saturday, said the transport ministry, three years after the major trade ...
News
3 days ago

Netanyahu and Putin defuse crisis after Syria downs Russia warplane

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to defuse a crisis on Tuesday after Syrian defences mistakenly ...
News
13 days ago

Damascus shells Idlib as UN chief warns of 'bloodbath'

Government forces shelled Syria's last major rebel bastion on Wednesday, hours after UN chief Antonio Guterres warned the Security Council any ...
News
19 days ago

Most read

  1. Alleged kidnapper in Miguel Louw case posts bail South Africa
  2. WATCH | School of the hunt: 10 lion cubs take on buffalo calf Travel
  3. Melania Trump arrives in Ghana on first solo trip as first lady Africa
  4. For African bush elephants, wrinkles are cool Sci-Tech
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Protests as 'Dros rapist' appears in court
Tear gas and rubber bullets: Police clash with Westbury protesters
X