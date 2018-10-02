Turkey arrests hundreds of suspects in money-laundering probe

Turkish police detained 280 suspects in a money-laundering investigation into the transfer of about 2.5bn lira (R6bn) worth of foreign currency to bank accounts abroad, state media said on Tuesday.

The vast majority of recipients of the funds were Iranian citizens resident in the United States, according to a statement from Istanbul's chief prosecutor cited by Turkish media.

Police teams launched raids across 40 of the 81 provinces and had arrest warrants for a total of 417 people, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported. CNN Turk broadcast video of masked special operations police in combat gear and armed with automatic rifles entering an apartment block during one raid.