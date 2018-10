This young horse escaped from her stable in the town of Chantilly, north of Paris, and ran into the nearest bar.

The Guardian reports CCTV captured the animal running from one end to the other of the bar before making a U-turn, bucking its legs in the air and bumping into the bar tables and chairs.

Stephane Jasmin, the bar owner, told the Guardian no one was hurt in the incident though he was stunned at what had happened