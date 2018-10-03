France's far-right Jean-Marie Le Pen on trial for homophobic remarks

French far-right politician Jean-Marie Le Pen goes on trial Wednesday accused of making a string of homophobic remarks, including about a gay policeman killed in a jihadist attack last year.

The 90-year-old, who founded the far-right National Front - recently re-named the National Rally - has multiple convictions for xenophobic and anti-Semitic comments.

This time he is in court for three separate statements which plaintiffs say were homophobic.

Le Pen is likely to be tried in absentia after he was hospitalised on September 25 for what his relatives termed "observation".

In one case he suggested the partner of police officer Xavier Jugele, shot dead in Paris in April 2017, should not have spoken so freely of his love at a national memorial ceremony.

"I think this family trait should have been kept away from such a ceremony which would have benefited from more discretion," Le Pen wrote at the time on his blog.

Jugele was killed while on duty on the famous Champs Elysees avenue. His attacker was shot dead by police.

The policeman's partner - who later married him posthumously - had delivered a moving eulogy at the remembrance ceremony, led by then president Francois Hollande.