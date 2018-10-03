World

Putin calls poisoned ex-spy Skripal a scumbag and traitor

03 October 2018 - 16:37 By Reuters
Police officers stand outside the City Stay Hotel used by Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov; who have been accused of attempting to murder former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia; in London, on September 5 2018.
President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called Sergei Skripal, a former Russian double agent poisoned in Britain, a scumbag who had betrayed Russia.

Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found slumped on a public bench in the English city of Salisbury in March. Britain says they were poisoned with a nerve agent administered by Russian intelligence officers.

Russia denies involvement in the affair, which has deepened its international isolation.

"I see that some of our colleagues are pushing the theory that Mr Skripal was almost some kind of human rights activist," Putin said at an energy forum in Moscow when asked about the case.

"He was simply a spy. A traitor to the motherland. He's simply a scumbag, that's all," Putin added, in remarks that drew applause from parts of the audience.

The Russian leader, a former intelligence officer himself, said the Skripal scandal had been artificially exaggerated, but said he thought it would fade from the headlines and that the sooner it quietened down the better.

'One of the oldest professions'

Putin also dismissed the allegation that Russia was responsible for the accidental poisoning of Dawn Sturgess, a Salisbury-area woman who British police said died after coming into contact with the nerve agent Novichok which her partner had found in a discarded perfume bottle.

"What, did some guys rock up and start poisoning homeless people over there?" said Putin, repeating an inaccurate description of Sturgess and her partner used by some Russian state media. "What rubbish."

Skripal had served time in a Russian prison for selling information to Britain, and Moscow had agreed to release him as part of a spay swap, said Putin, suggesting Russia therefore had no motive to kill him.

"We didn't need to poison anyone over there. This traitor Skripal was caught, he was punished and did five years in prison. We let him go, he left the country and he continued to co-operate there and consult some intelligence services. So what?"

As is well known, espionage, like prostitution, is one of the world's oldest professions. 
Russian president, Vladimir Putin

The two Russian men Britain accuses of jetting to England to try to murder Skripal said in a TV interview last month that they were innocent tourists who had visited the city of Salisbury to see its cathedral.

London says their explanation is so far-fetched as to all but prove Russia's involvement, while investigative website Bellingcat has published a picture of a decorated Russian military intelligence colonel it named as Anatoliy Chepiga who resembles one of the two men Britain caught on CCTV.

Putin said spy scandals were nothing new.

"Did problems between intelligence services start yesterday?" quipped Putin.

"As is well known, espionage, like prostitution, is one of the world's oldest professions." 

