FBI probe does not support Kavanaugh assault claims: top Republican

A new FBI investigation into Brett Kavanaugh found nothing to corroborate sexual assault allegations against US President Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court, a top Republican senator said Thursday.

Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said it was now time for the full Senate to vote on Kavanaugh's lifetime appointment to the nation's highest court - even as opposition leaders slammed the FBI probe as "incomplete."

"This investigation found no hint of misconduct," Grassley said in a statement. "There's nothing in it that we didn't already know."

The FBI, at the request of Democrats and a key Republican senator, Jeff Flake of Arizona, was given a week to look into allegations by a university professor, Christine Blasey Ford, that Kavanaugh attempted to rape her when they were teenagers decades ago.

"These uncorroborated accusations have been unequivocally and repeatedly rejected by Judge Kavanaugh, and neither the Judiciary Committee nor the FBI could locate any third parties who can attest to any of the allegations," Grassley said.

"It's time to vote," he said. "I'll be voting to confirm Judge Kavanaugh."

The Senate, where Republicans hold a slim 51-49 majority, could vote as early as Saturday and all eyes are on three key Republican senators who could make or break the nomination - Flake, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.