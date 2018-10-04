'God does not strike twice': Indonesians rebuild in disaster zone

About 100m from the beach north of the earthquake-shattered Indonesian city of Palu, a wooden A-frame home is rising in the midst of a wasteland of concrete, mangled sheets of iron and uprooted trees.

In the absence of help, survivors of last Friday's quake and a devastating tsunami minutes later are helping themselves with a mix of stoicism and fatalism, picking through debris to construct homes and rescue household items.

Two brothers - Nanang and Eko Joko - are busy nailing planks of salvaged timber in the hammering heat.

"I was born here and it is better to die here," said Eko, 41, a furniture maker, standing near three wrecked sewing machines that once upholstered sofas in a nearby workshop.

The 7.5 magnitude earthquake triggered a devastating tsunami - three waves in only a few minutes - that levelled much of the coastline for 300km north of Palu. Inland, the tremor destroyed homes, while liquefied soil sucked up entire villages.

According to Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency, 1,424 people have died, more than 2,500 have been injured and 66,238 homes damaged. There are 70,821 internally displaced people at 141 sites.

In the centre of Palu, tent cities are starting to appear though further away aid has been slow to arrive and evacuation centres are still being constructed. An assessment from the ASEAN Humanitarian Assistance Centre reviewed by Reuters said 191,000 people had “urgent needs”, including 60,000 children and elderly.