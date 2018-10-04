World

Iran's Khamenei vows never to allow Iran to bow to demands of its enemies

04 October 2018 - 13:27 By afp
Iranian people are seen at Azadi stadium during the speech of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran, Iran on Thursday, October 4 2018.
Iranian people are seen at Azadi stadium during the speech of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran, Iran on Thursday, October 4 2018.
Image: Khamenei.ir/ Handout via REUTERS

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed on Thursday "never" to allow the Islamic republic to bow to the demands of its enemies, at a time of increased tensions between Tehran and Washington.

"To entertain the idea, as desired by the enemy, that the only solution is to hand ourselves over to the enemy, is the worst act of treason towards the Iranian nation, and that will not happen," Khamenei said in an address to tens of thousands of members of the Basij, an Islamic volunteer militia, broadcast live on state television.

Our national economy can overcome the sanctions, and, with the help of God, we will overcome them, and this defeat will signal the defeat of America and a new slap for America from the Iranian nation
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

"With God's help, so long as I am alive and retain my capacities and with your help, I will never allow such a thing to happen," he said in the speech at Tehran's Azadi stadium.

For Iran's clerical establishment, enemy refers firstly to the US which is dubbed the "Great Satan" and with which relations have been severed since the aftermath of its 1979 Islamic revolution.

Khamenei played down the impact of economic sanctions reimposed on Iran by the US in August after Washington pulled out of the 2015 nuclear accord between Tehran and world powers.

US ordered to halt 'humanitarian' Iran sanctions in blow for Trump

The UN's top court ordered the US on Wednesday to suspend sanctions on "humanitarian" goods for Iran in a stunning setback for US President Donald ...
News
1 day ago

"Our national economy can overcome the sanctions, and, with the help of God, we will overcome them, and this defeat will signal the defeat of America and a new slap for America from the Iranian nation," he said.

On Wednesday, Tehran hailed its "victory" after the International Court of Justice ruled that sanctions reimposed after President Donald Trump pulled out of a nuclear deal put Iranian lives at risk.

But the US insisted it was already allowing humanitarian exemptions to sanctions and, accusing Iran of seeking a "propaganda" win, announced it was terminating a treaty on which the case was based.

READ MORE

Israel PM lashes Iran, claims secret atomic warehouse

Israel's prime minister on Thursday accused arch-enemy Tehran of harboring a secret atomic warehouse, making deft use of ample props and vowing that ...
News
6 days ago

UK says Iran using detainees as 'diplomatic leverage'

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt accused Iran on Thursday of detaining innocent people as "an instrument of diplomatic leverage", after pressing ...
News
6 days ago

Tension rises over oil exports from Persian Gulf

Iran has full control of the Persian Gulf, and the US Navy does not belong there, the head of the navy of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, General ...
News
1 month ago

US sanctions on Iran more effective than expected: Bolton

Sanctions that the United States reimposed on Iran have been more effective than expected, President Donald Trump's national security adviser said, ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Dutch 'thwart Russian cyber attack on chemical weapons watchdog' World
  2. SA's first HIV positive organ transplant saves baby's life South Africa
  3. 'God does not strike twice': Indonesians rebuild in disaster zone World
  4. ‘We are coming for you’: Bheki Cele issues stern warning to Westbury gangsters South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Brazen thugs make a smooth get-away after mall robbery
Video footage shows Andrew Turnbull assaulting ex girlfriend
X