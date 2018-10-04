World

Man at centre of Nobel scandal appeals rape verdict

04 October 2018 - 15:49 By Reuters
Jean-Claude Arnault arrives at the district court in Stockholm, Sweden on September 19 2018.
Jean-Claude Arnault arrives at the district court in Stockholm, Sweden on September 19 2018.

Jean-Claude Arnault, the man at the centre of a scandal that rocked the academy which awards the Nobel Prize for literature, has appealed against a conviction for rape that grew out of the scandal, media reported on Thursday.

The Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet reported that Arnault's lawyer, Bjorn Hurtig, had filed the appeal late on Wednesday. Hurtig told Reuters he had no comment.

A Swedish court found Arnault, 72, guilty of rape and sentenced him to two years in jail.

Arnault, who is the husband of poet and Academy member Katarina Frostenson, had pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape in a district court in Stockholm. The court acquitted him on one count.

At least 18 women levelled accusations of sexual assault and harassment against Arnault, a photographer and well-known cultural figure in Sweden.

The charges against Arnault prompted several members of the Academy to quit and forced it to cancel this year's literature prize. 

READ MORE

Swedish court finds man at centre of Nobel prize scandal guilty of rape

A Swedish court on Monday found a man at the centre of a scandal that has rocked the academy that awards the Nobel literature prize guilty of rape ...
News
3 days ago

'Darwin in test tubes': Trio win Nobel chemistry prize for research harnessing evolution

US scientists Frances Arnold and George Smith and British researcher Gregory Winter won the Nobel Chemistry Prize on Wednesday for applying the ...
News
1 day ago

Laser scientists win 2018 Nobel Prize for physics

Scientists Arthur Ashkin, Gerard Mourou and Donna Strickland won the 2018 Nobel Prize for physics for breakthroughs in the field of lasers used for ...
News
2 days ago

Nobel medicine prize to cancer therapy by Japanese and US scientist

Two immunologists, Tasuku Honjo of Japan and James Allison of the US, have won the 2018 Nobel medicine prize for research into how the body's ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Moyane gets one over Ramaphosa as his disciplinary hearing is postponed South Africa
  2. ISS astronauts return to Earth amid US-Russia tensions World
  3. Gay marriage: Europe split in two World
  4. Magic mushrooms? How fungi could help bees fight disease Sci-Tech
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Brazen thugs make a smooth get-away after mall robbery
Video footage shows Andrew Turnbull assaulting ex girlfriend
X