WATCH | Boys save dog from snake's death grip
04 October 2018 - 08:48
A dramatic video has surfaced that shows the moment three boys fought hard to free their dog from the clutches of a large snake.
The video, which was first shared on Chinese media, shows the boys hitting and pulling the snake as they try desperately to save their dog.
They eventually grab the snake and untangle it from the dog which rushes off when it's freed.
