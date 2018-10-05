South Korea ex-president Lee jailed for 15 years over corruption

Former South Korean president Lee Myung-bak was jailed for 15 years for corruption on Friday, becoming the latest of the country's ex-leaders to be sent to prison.

The 76-year-old CEO-turned-president, who served from 2008 to 2013, was found guilty on charges including bribery and embezzlement and ordered to pay a fine of 13-billion won (R170-million) by the Seoul Central District Court.

The former South Korean leader was indicted in April on 16 charges that included bribery, embezzlement and abuse of power.

The court found that Lee was the de-facto owner of DAS - a controversial auto parts company which he claimed was his brother's - which he used to create slush funds of around 24-billion won (R312-million).

Lee was also found guilty of accepting nearly six-billion won (R78-million) from Samsung Electronics in return for a presidential pardon for its chairman Lee Kun-hee, who was jailed for tax evasion.

A Samsung spokesman declined to comment on Friday's ruling.

"Despite objective evidence and credible testimonies, he has denied all offences and shifted responsibilities to others by saying he was being framed," said a judge during the trial that was broadcast live.

"Bringing everything into consideration, heavy punishment for the accused is inevitable," she said.