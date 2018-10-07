Bollywood actress takes #MeToo claims to police

The Indian actress whose public allegations of sexual harassment by a Bollywood star is sparking a string of similar #MeToo claims has filed a formal complaint, police told AFP on Sunday.

Former Miss Universe contestant Tanushree Dutta first alleged in 2008 that multi-award-winning actor and filmmaker Nana Patekar behaved inappropriately towards her during the making of a romantic comedy the same year.

No action was taken at the time against Patekar and she made no formal complaint.

But emboldened by the global #MeToo campaign - where women have shared accounts of harassment or assault - Dutta repeated the allegations in a recent interview and on Saturday went to the police to officially report the 2008 sexual harrassment claims.

"Dutta visited the police station last night and submitted a written complaint," Shailesh Pasalwar, a Mumbai police inspector, told AFP.

"We are investigating the case but right now, it is not an FIR (First Information Report, or a formal investigation) but a written complaint about harassment incident," he added.

She also alleged in the interview that filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri had behaved inappropriately towards her during the shooting of the 2005 movie "Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets".