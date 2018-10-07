World

Bollywood actress takes #MeToo claims to police

07 October 2018 - 12:55 By afp
Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta in New Delhi on May 24 2006.She first alleged in 2008 that actor Nana Patekar behaved inappropriately during the making of a romantic comedy the same year.
Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta in New Delhi on May 24 2006.She first alleged in 2008 that actor Nana Patekar behaved inappropriately during the making of a romantic comedy the same year.
Image: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File photo

The Indian actress whose public allegations of sexual harassment by a Bollywood star is sparking a string of similar #MeToo claims has filed a formal complaint, police told AFP on Sunday.

Former Miss Universe contestant Tanushree Dutta first alleged in 2008 that multi-award-winning actor and filmmaker Nana Patekar behaved inappropriately towards her during the making of a romantic comedy the same year.

No action was taken at the time against Patekar and she made no formal complaint.

But emboldened by the global #MeToo campaign - where women have shared accounts of harassment or assault - Dutta repeated the allegations in a recent interview and on Saturday went to the police to officially report the 2008 sexual harrassment claims.

"Dutta visited the police station last night and submitted a written complaint," Shailesh Pasalwar, a Mumbai police inspector, told AFP.

"We are investigating the case but right now, it is not an FIR (First Information Report, or a formal investigation) but a written complaint about harassment incident," he added.

She also alleged in the interview that filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri had behaved inappropriately towards her during the shooting of the 2005 movie "Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets".

Bollywood star Nana Patekar in Mumbai, India on March 3 2004.
Bollywood star Nana Patekar in Mumbai, India on March 3 2004.
Image: REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto/File photo

The actress said in a statement last week that she had received legal notices from both Patekar and Agnihotri, who deny her accusations.

Dutta said she had also received "violent threats" from the fringe, far-right nationalist group Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and has been hounded by a "smear campaign" on social media since reiterating her claims against the pair.

"This is the age-old saga of survivors in our nation," she said.

India has yet to witness its own version of the #MeToo movement that rocked Hollywood last year, but Dutta has received the backing of several high-profile stars including Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Sonam Kapoor.

Other actresses have however begun to speak out about an issue almost never discussed in Indian media.

In December, star Swara Bhaskar said she had been harassed by an unnamed director early in her career.

Bhaskar also referred to a "casting couch" culture where young women are expected to exchange sexual favours to secure film roles. Bollywood's cliquey nature also made it difficult to go public, she said.

In recent days, #MeToo claims have also begun to surface against men in other sectors, including several top Indian newspaper editors, comedians and writers including a top-selling English language author.

Stigma, blame means African women wary to say #MeToo

The #MeToo campaign has given mostly Western women confidence to speak up about violence at the hands of men, but in Africa women say stigma and ...
News
2 days ago

#MeToo takes a hit in Asia Argento underage sex case

The #MeToo campaign has proved an irresistible force since emerging from the carnage of Hollywood's abuse and harassment scandal -- dominating the ...
News
1 month ago

From chatroom to courtroom: China's #MeToo movement takes legal turn

When a former intern at China's state broadcaster wrote in July about being groped and forcibly kissed by one of the country's most recognisable ...
News
10 days ago

Most read

  1. KZN mother and daughter 'shot dead' in quarrel with boyfriend South Africa
  2. Bollywood actress takes #MeToo claims to police World
  3. Accountant 'fleeced' national footwear retailer out of R8.3-million South Africa
  4. Analysis reveals irregular expenditure of R72-billion in SA Business
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Caregiver from hell: disabled child gets kicked in the head
Brazen thugs make a smooth get-away after mall robbery
X