World

Hundreds of dogs hound Theresa May for 'Wooferendum' on Brexit

07 October 2018 - 17:06 By afp
Anti-Brexit protesters and their dogs join a march called 'Wooferendum", in London on Sunday, October 7 2018.
Anti-Brexit protesters and their dogs join a march called 'Wooferendum", in London on Sunday, October 7 2018.
Image: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

With tails wagging and raucous barking, hundreds of dogs and their owners rallied in London on Sunday to howl for a new people's vote on Brexit, in what organisers dubbed a "wooferendum march".

The gathering drew EU-flag waving politicians, actors and activists - all accompanied by their four-legged friends and united in their opposition to Britain's departure from the EU.

"In a campaign, use whatever you can that helps," Alastair Campbell, a former Labour government spokesman, told AFP alongside his five-month-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Skye.

"Today's showing that this country just isn't uniting around any vision for Brexit and it's one way of fighting," he said.

The dog parade - which attracted everything from Corgies and beagles to huskies and a giant Leonberger - took place two weeks before a larger pro-referendum rally, set to be attended mostly by humans, planned for October 20.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has ruled out a new Brexit referendum, saying it would betray the result of the 2016 vote and destroy trust in politicians.

Party members join EU in rejecting May's Brexit plan

While Prime Minister Theresa May is doggedly defending her Brexit plan, delegates at her party's annual conference have joined the EU in writing it ...
News
6 days ago

My Brexit plan or crash out of EU, says May

British prime minister Theresa May has insisted her Brexit plan is the only alternative to leaving the EU without an agreement - something the ...
News
20 days ago

But politicians from all parties have joined a growing movement for Britons to have the chance to say whether they have changed their minds.

"It's nice to highlight a serious point in such a fun way - everybody loves dogs," said German university lecturer Flora Renz, 30. She has lived in Britain for a decade and turned out with Billy, a three-year-old beagle draped in an EU flag.

"I hope people are going to see some sense. I don't know if a second referendum is the best solution but anything's better than what's happening right now."

Show of paws 

Human participants in the march, many sporting fancy dress and painted dog faces, assembled with their furry companions displaying pro-EU signs on their collars and backs, near Trafalgar Square.

The crowd pawed its way through the heart of the capital's government district, before they were set to gather for speeches - and likely some dog treats - in Parliament Square.

The 'Wooferendum", in London on Sunday, October 7 2018.
The 'Wooferendum", in London on Sunday, October 7 2018.
Image: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Organisers plan to hand in a petition to May's Downing Street office "signed by dogs and owners".

After Brexit, Britain may have to leave the EU's pet passport scheme, which allows registered pets to travel to member states freely with their owners.

The change will mean dog-owners are likely to face increased bureaucracy and need more preparation time if taking their canine companions to the continent.

Some at the march bemoaned that and other impacts of Brexit.

"It's just one of the many aspects that people have taken for granted ... and now won't be there," said marketing consultant Anthony Robinson, 48, of London.

He attended with Fred, his two-year-old Corgi - the dog breed favoured by Queen Elizabeth II.

READ MORE

'Love Corbyn, hate Brexit': British Labour party faces Brexit split

Britain's main opposition Labour Party will attempt to bridge its Brexit divisions during a tumultuous debate at its annual conference on Tuesday, ...
News
12 days ago

My Brexit plan or crash out of EU, says May

British prime minister Theresa May has insisted her Brexit plan is the only alternative to leaving the EU without an agreement - something the ...
News
20 days ago

Pressure mounts on UK PM May as critics tear into her Brexit plan

British prime minister Theresa May's Brexit strategy means disaster for Britain, former foreign secretary Boris Johnson claimed, as critics at home ...
News
1 month ago

'Brexit' won't hurt SA's trade with the UK: British PM Theresa May

British Prime Minister Theresa May has assured South Africa that her government’s looming exit from the European Union will not affect trade ...
Politics
1 month ago

Britain supports 'legal' land reform in SA, says Theresa May

Britain supports South Africa’s land reform programme provided it is carried out legally, Prime Minister Theresa May said in Cape Town on Tuesday, ...
Politics
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Nigeria central bank may reduce $8.1bn MTN repatriation demand Business
  2. Hundreds of dogs hound Theresa May for 'Wooferendum' on Brexit World
  3. Wife of Israeli prime minister goes on trial for fraud World
  4. SA sends condolences to DRC after tanker tragedy that killed 60 people South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Caregiver from hell: disabled child gets kicked in the head
Brazen thugs make a smooth get-away after mall robbery
X