Hundreds of dogs hound Theresa May for 'Wooferendum' on Brexit

With tails wagging and raucous barking, hundreds of dogs and their owners rallied in London on Sunday to howl for a new people's vote on Brexit, in what organisers dubbed a "wooferendum march".

The gathering drew EU-flag waving politicians, actors and activists - all accompanied by their four-legged friends and united in their opposition to Britain's departure from the EU.

"In a campaign, use whatever you can that helps," Alastair Campbell, a former Labour government spokesman, told AFP alongside his five-month-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Skye.

"Today's showing that this country just isn't uniting around any vision for Brexit and it's one way of fighting," he said.

The dog parade - which attracted everything from Corgies and beagles to huskies and a giant Leonberger - took place two weeks before a larger pro-referendum rally, set to be attended mostly by humans, planned for October 20.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has ruled out a new Brexit referendum, saying it would betray the result of the 2016 vote and destroy trust in politicians.