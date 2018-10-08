World

Pope blames devil for church scandals, seeks angel's help

08 October 2018 - 17:47 By Reuters
Italian abuse victim Alessandro Battaglia wears a t-shirt reading "Abused when I was 15 by father Mauro Galli" as he demonstrates near Saint Peter's Basilica in Rome, Italy, last week.
Italian abuse victim Alessandro Battaglia wears a t-shirt reading "Abused when I was 15 by father Mauro Galli" as he demonstrates near Saint Peter's Basilica in Rome, Italy, last week.
Image: Tony Gentile/Reuters

The devil is alive and well and working overtime to undermine the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis says.

In fact, the pope is so convinced that Satan is to blame for the sexual abuse crisis and deep divisions racking the church, that he has asked Catholics around the world to recite a special prayer every day in October to try to beat him back.

"(The church must be) saved from the attacks of the malign one, the great accuser and at the same time be made ever more aware of its guilt, its mistakes, and abuses committed in the present and the past," Francis said in a message on September 29.

Since he was elected in 2013, Francis has made clear that he believes the devil to be real. In a document in April on holiness in the modern world, Francis mentioned the devil more than a dozen times.

"We should not think of the devil as a myth, a representation, a symbol, a figure of speech or an idea. This mistake would lead us to let down our guard, to grow careless and end up more vulnerable," he wrote in the document.

Pope mum about claim he personally ignored abuse

Pope Francis has declined to comment on a claim he personally ignored sexual abuse allegations against a senior clergyman, after a visit to Ireland ...
News
1 month ago

The church has recently been hit by one sexual abuse scandal after another, from Germany to the United States to Chile. At the same time, a deepening polarisation between conservatives and liberals in the church has played out on social media.

Francis' use of the term "the great accuser" to describe Satan hit a raw nerve with one of the pope's harshest conservative critics, archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, the Vatican's former ambassador to Washington.

In an 11-page statement published on August 26, Viganò launched an unprecedented broadside by a church insider against the pope and a long list of Vatican and US church officials.

He accused Francis of knowing about sexual misconduct by a former US cardinal with male adult seminarians but not doing anything about it.

Viganò, concluding that his former boss had singled him out as the devil in disguise, complained in his next statement that Francis "compared me to the great accuser, Satan, who sows scandal and division in the church, though without ever uttering my name".

Pope says on side of victims of US 'predator' priests

Pope Francis is on the side of victims of more than 300 "predator" priests in the United States who are accused of abusing over 1,000 children across ...
News
1 month ago

Pennsylvania report lists more than 300 'predator' priests

More than 300 "predator" priests in Pennsylvania are accused of abusing over 1,000 children across seven decades, a grand jury said Tuesday in a ...
News
1 month ago

On Sunday, a top Vatican official issued a scathing open letter accusing Viganò of mounting a "political frame job devoid of real foundation" and contesting his accusations against the pope point by point.

Francis is so convinced that Satan is ultimately to blame for both the sexual abuse scandals and the divisions within the church that he has enlisted the aid of spiritual big gun St. Michael the Archangel. Michael is mentioned several times in the Bible as the leader of the angels who ousted Lucifer, the fallen angel, from paradise.

Catholics are being asked to recite the rosary daily in October and conclude it with a prayer to St. Michael that was said after mass until 1964 but then fell into disuse.

Pope meets with US church leaders over clergy sex abuse

Pope Francis was set to host US bishops and cardinals on Thursday to discuss the Vatican's response to a new wave of devastating claims of sexual ...
News
25 days ago

Pope's rightwing rivals on the attack over sexual abuse claims

Allegations that Pope Francis covered for a senior US cardinal accused of abuse have raised questions about a possible plot against the pontiff by ...
News
1 month ago

Pope declines to comment on Cardinal McCarrick allegations

Pope Francis on Sunday declined to comment on a letter by a former Vatican official that he had ignored sexual abuse claims against US cardinal ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Facebook jumps on video-calling bandwagon with 'Portal' device Sci-Tech
  2. 100 years on, Spanish Flu holds lessons for next pandemic Sci-Tech
  3. Zimbabwean widows punished by tribal courts for selling gold-rich land Africa
  4. Pope blames devil for church scandals, seeks angel's help World
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

‘Fight the gangsters toe-to-toe’: Anti-gang unit headed for Hanover Park after ...
'My wife's death is not in vain' Five days in protest-hit Westbury
X