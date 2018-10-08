World

Suu Kyi promises 'transparency' over Rohingya atrocities

08 October 2018 - 16:47 By AFP
Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi talks with Thai prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha during a dinner in Tokyo, Japan, on Monday.
Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi talks with Thai prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha during a dinner in Tokyo, Japan, on Monday.
Image: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool/via Reuters

Embattled leader Aung San Suu Kyi vowed Monday to increase transparency over her government's handling of the Rohingya crisis while pitching for foreign investment in Myanmar ahead of a regional summit in Tokyo.

Suu Kyi, once garlanded as a global rights champion, has seen a sharp fall from grace due to her failure to speak up following a brutal military crackdown on Myanmar's Rohingya minority.

"I'm ready to acknowledge that we have challenges to face, particularly with regard to the Rakhine and with the struggles we have on the peace front," Suu Kyi said in a speech before Japanese businessmen, referring to Myanmar's westernmost state where the minority dwelled. "We are not hiding this fact from our friends," she said.

Reuters reporter arrested in Myanmar says he was 'entrapped'

A Reuters journalist charged with breaching a draconian secrecy law told a Myanmar court Tuesday he was entrapped by police while reporting with a ...
News
2 months ago

Myanmar orders Rohingya to leave tense border zone

Myanmar security forces have resumed loudspeaker broadcasts near its border with Bangladesh ordering Rohingya Muslims to immediately leave a strip of ...
News
4 months ago

In the speech ahead of the summit in Tokyo, Suu Kyi said she was aware that peace and stability in her country were necessary for attracting foreign investment.

"We understand that peace, reconciliation, harmony, stability, rule of law, human rights - all these have to be taken into consideration when we are looking for more investment, for greater economic opportunities," she said.

"We wish to be very open and transparent to our friends," she said. "If you have concerns, if you have worries, please discuss this openly with us."

A brutal military campaign that started last year drove more than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar into neighbouring Bangladesh, where they now live in cramped refugee camps, fearful of returning despite a repatriation deal.

Suu Kyi's supporters say her hands are tied by a still powerful military, which controls a quarter of parliament's seats and three ministries.

Our 'hero' Suu Kyi failed us dismally – is Cyril next?

It is our heroes, the ones we adore, who have the capacity to break our hearts.
Ideas
12 hours ago

Reuters reporters jailed for seven years in Myanmar in landmark secrets case

A Myanmar judge on Monday found two Reuters journalists guilty of breaching a law on state secrets and jailed them for seven years, in a landmark ...
News
1 month ago

Archbishop Tutu slams Suu Kyi over Rohingya crisis

Outspoken Archbishop Desmond Tutu on Thursday castigated Aung San Suu Kyi over the Myanmar government’s treatment of its Rohingya Muslims and urged ...
Politics
1 year ago

Myanmar child servants abused as legal protections prove elusive

Playing with a tiny kitten is the only thing that stops 13-year-old Myat Noe crying as she lies in a Yangon hospital, flesh peeling from where she ...
News
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Facebook jumps on video-calling bandwagon with 'Portal' device Sci-Tech
  2. 100 years on, Spanish Flu holds lessons for next pandemic Sci-Tech
  3. Zimbabwean widows punished by tribal courts for selling gold-rich land Africa
  4. Pope blames devil for church scandals, seeks angel's help World
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

‘Fight the gangsters toe-to-toe’: Anti-gang unit headed for Hanover Park after ...
'My wife's death is not in vain' Five days in protest-hit Westbury
X