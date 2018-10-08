WATCH | 'We just got Banksy-ed': balloon girl painting self-destructs at sale

A painting by mysterious British artist Banksy shred itself into pieces at the moment it sold for more than 1 million pounds at a London auction on Friday.

Onlookers gasped and laughed after the bottom half of "Girl with Balloon", one of Banksy's best-known works, was sucked into a shredder hidden in its frame as the hammer fell, auction house Sotheby's said.

The 12-year-old painting had just been sold for 1,042,000 pounds ($1.37 million) - matching Banksy's all-time record.

"It appears we just got Banksy-ed," Alex Branczik, senior director and head of contemporary art, said in a statement on Sotheby's website.

Banksy himself posted an Instagram picture of shocked attendees watching the painting disintegrate, with the caption: "Going, going, gone..."